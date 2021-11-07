Dawgs fall to Havoc 2-1 in shootout

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs scored the opening goal of the contest, but couldn’t hold off the Huntsville Havoc in a 2-1 shootout loss on Saturday night.

The Havoc scored on their first shootout attempt, as Rob Darrar added to his game-tying goal by netting the eventual game-winner. All five shooters for the Dawgs failed to light the lamp, as Brady Heppner’s final attempt got stuck between the shin pads of Huntsville goalie Hunter Vorva. The Havoc held on for a 1-0 shootout advantage to secure the two points.

Roanoke opened the scoring in the final minute of the second period, as a long pass through the slot from Matt O’Dea sprung Nick Ford into a one-on-one opportunity. He buried the shot beyond Huntsville’s Vorva to give the Dawgs a 1-0 lead and bring his goal tally to two on the season.

Darrar scored with 14:14 remaining in regulation after Roanoke had just killed a penalty. Jacob Barber and Mathieu Newcomb were credited with the assists, as Darrar knocked home his fifth goal of the year.

Both teams went 0-for-5 on the power play in a gritty, defensive battle. Roanoke started overtime on the man-advantage, but couldn’t convert before eventually falling in overtime. The teams each served 19 penalty minutes in the game, a new season-high for the Dawgs.

Austyn Roudebush saved 34-of-35 shots that he faced for Roanoke, while Huntsville’s Vorda kept out 33-of-34 shot attempts by the Dawgs.

Roanoke returns to Berglund Center tomorrow afternoon for another game against the Havoc. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.