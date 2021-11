ROANOKE, Va. – In Region 5D volleyball, Patrick Henry defeated Briar Woods 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-18).

In the victory, senior Marella Hudson tallied 12 kills. Reghan Dixon had 12 kills and 2 blocks, Callie Harris added 7 kills and 2 blocks. Grayce Edwards had 31 assists.

The Patriots will travel to Stone Bridge on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start for the Region 5D Final.