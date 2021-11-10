Hokies men and women sweep opening doubleheader

Blacksburg, Va. – Justyn Mutts scored 15 points, David N’Guessan added 15 off the bench and Virginia Tech beat Maine 82-47 in the season opener for both squads. The Hokies rushed to a 19-7 lead with 12:41 to play before intermission and never trailed. Virginia Tech led 46-22 at the break shooting 58% (19 for 33). Eight Virginia Tech players entered the scoring column in the first half. Kristians Feierbergs and Byron Ireland each scored nine points off the bench for Maine. The Hokies travel to Navy on Friday.



Meanwhile. on the women’s side, Aisha Sheppard rung up 25 points on 8-17 shooting, including 7 3-pointers, as No. 24 Virginia Tech handled Davidson 76-57. Head Coach Kenny Brooks career record in season openers moves to 16-4, 6-0 in Blacksburg. Kayana Traylor poured in 18 on 7 of 10 shooting for Virginia Tech. The Hokies are at George Washington on Thursday night.