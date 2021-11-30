34º
Roanoke College women take down Mary Baldwin on the hardwoods

Fighting Squirrels held to just 26 percent shooting from the field

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – After having 12 days off, the Roanoke College women were back on the court Monday night against Mary Baldwin. The Maroons dominated early and often, not allowing more than 10 points in each of the first three quarters in a 74-37 victory.

The Maroons were led by Krisina Harrell who dropped 14 points. Peyton Kirchner added 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. As a team, Roanoke shot 46 percent from the field and caused 23 turnovers.

The Fighting Squirrels were led by Jalen Gathers and Mya Coleman who each scored eight points.

Roanoke improved to 4-0 this season and will open ODAC play on Wednesday when it hosts Hollins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cregger Center.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

