Liberty Christian Academy hosts semifinal vs Abingdon

Lynchburg, Va. – They’ve been our lone undefeated and basically unchallenged power all season long. The next step for undefeated Liberty Christian Academy is Abingdon.

The 12-0 bulldogs of LCA will host Abingdon Saturday in the class 3 state semifinals at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

The Falcons are 12-1 and the region 3D champs after getting past Lord Botetourt in a physical region final by a 28-14 mark.

LCA’s last setback was at this point in the Spring season, when coincidently Lord Botetourt knocked them off.

The Bulldogs of Coach Frank Rocco remember that day, and this entire season has been building off that moment.

“Oh, I think about last year’s game all the time, you know? But it’s our goal to be better every single year so I expect from this team and I know everybody on this team knows what’s on the line so so I expect us to give it our best this Saturday and I expect to be in the finals. So that’s our goal this year and I feel I feel very confident that we will make it,” senior tailback Jaylin Belford says.

“In many ways they’re a mirror image of us. They’re big and physical up front -- probably across the board bigger than we are. They have a very accurate quarterback, their skill positions are very athletic, and they have a very hard running tail back so they’re very complete, ” coach Rocco says.

The Class 3 state semifinal kicks at 2pm Saturday from Liberty University.