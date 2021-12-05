Going bowling: Virginia Tech will face Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech's Tre Turner (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Turner caught seven passes for a 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ROANOKE, Va. – It was announced Sunday that Virginia Tech will be playing in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankees Stadium in Bronx, New York on December 29th. The Hokies will battle the Maryland Terrapins.

Virginia Tech held a 5-6 record when it had two road games remaining, at Miami and at rival Virginia. After Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech agreed to part ways, the team and program rallied behind interim head coach J.C. Price and willed themselves to victory in the Commonwealth Clash, 29-24, to attain bowl eligibility.

The Hokies (6-6) have played in a bowl game in 27 of the past 28 seasons, with the only exception coming in 2020 when the team decided to opt out of playing in one.