James Madison prepping to host Montana in FCS Quarterfinals on Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The 11-1 Dukes are no stranger to the FCS playoffs, and with an offense averaging 41 points a game, they’ve been hard to stop. The Grizzlies are also operating behind a high-powered offense, and I don’t think anyone will forget their first game upset over the Washington Huskies.

JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti says that Montana reminds him a lot of his 2019 team, which lost in the National Championship to North Dakota State that year.

“They can run it and they can throw it,” he said. “Their quarterback throws the ball really well. He can make plays with his legs, they have good talent around their bigs. And they’re experienced.”

And Montana’s Bobby Hauck has been impressed with the Duke’s defensive pressure.

“They’re a complete football team, as complete as we’ve seen,” he said, “They’re well-coached, sound in everything they do. I mean, the top two teams in takeaways are us and them, but their turnover margin is superior to ours. I like their defense, I really do, they’re well-personelled on defense.”

Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. in Harrisonburg on Friday.