Cavaliers withdraw from Fenway Bowl due to coronavirus cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers are no longer heading to Boston for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl due to the number of coronavirus cases impacting the team’s roster, according to a release from the University of Virginia.

The game was set to take place at Fenway Park on Dec. 29 between the University of Virginia and Southern Methodist University.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Update: pic.twitter.com/InTrBdar9f — Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 26, 2021

Officials said some players started exhibiting symptoms and then tested positive before the team was supposed to leave on Christmas. The entire team was then tested on Christmas morning and the additional number of positive tests prevented the team from safely playing in the bowl, according to school leaders.

The SMU team took to Twitter to show their disappointment at the game’s cancellation:

“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”

For anyone who had tickets to the game, refunds will be posted to the card used within the next 14 days.