Watch: Staunton River girls win Knights Winter Classic

Golden Eagles down Floyd Co. 62-41

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Staunton River Golden eagles, Floyd Co. Buffaloes, High School girls basketball

Roanoke,Va. – Staunton River’s girls basketball team moved to 8-0 on the season by winning the Knights Winter Classic at Cave Spring.

The Golden Eagles defeated Salem 69-26, Christiansburg 53-39 and Floyd Co. 62-41(Finals) to take home the title.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

