Watch: Staunton River girls win Knights Winter Classic

Roanoke,Va. – Staunton River’s girls basketball team moved to 8-0 on the season by winning the Knights Winter Classic at Cave Spring.
The Golden Eagles defeated Salem 69-26, Christiansburg 53-39 and Floyd Co. 62-41(Finals) to take home the title.
Roanoke,Va. – Staunton River’s girls basketball team moved to 8-0 on the season by winning the Knights Winter Classic at Cave Spring.
The Golden Eagles defeated Salem 69-26, Christiansburg 53-39 and Floyd Co. 62-41(Finals) to take home the title.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.