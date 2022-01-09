Washington Football Team leads New York Giants at halftime, 6-0

(Frank Franklin II, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

On Sunday, the Washington Football Team headed to the Met Life Stadium to take on the New York Giants in Week 18 of the NFL.

This comes after Washington fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 2. It was a close game with the score being 20-16.

On the other hand, last week, the New York Giants went home with a devasting loss against the Chicago Bears. The score was 29-3.

In Sunday’s game, the New York Giants trail the Washington Football Team at the half, 6-0.

We saw a 23-yard field goal from Washington’s placekicker, Joey Slye, in the first quarter.

With just a minute left in the second quarter, Washington extended its lead with a 43-yard field goal from Slye.