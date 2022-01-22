Career-high day for James Karnik leads Boston College over Virginia Tech

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. – James Karnik scored a career-high 26 points, Makai Ashton-Langford added 18 points, and Boston College defeated Virginia Tech 68-63. T.J. Bickerstaff had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Boston College. Virginia Tech had a chance to take the lead in the final minute but trailing 64-63 Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma missed 3-pointers. Bickerstaff cleaned up the defensive rebound after Aluma’s miss, brought the ball up court, then got the assist on a cross-over layup by Jaeden Zackery for a 66-63 lead with 33 seconds left. After another missed 3-pointer by the Hokies, Bickerstaff wrapped it up with a pair of free throws.

“I felt the story of the game, you know, was our inability to get it off the glass and defend Karnik with better rigid defense that we’ve done time and again with really good players,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. Boston College outrebounded Virginia Tech 38-23.

The Hokies three game road trip wraps up at North Carolina Monday night with an 8 p.m. tipoff slated from Chapel Hill.