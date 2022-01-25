Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots while Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) and forward Keve Aluma (22) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68. Brady Manek added 15 points and eight rebounds, R.J. Davis scored 15 points and Leaky Black had 10 points.

Keve Aluma made a pair of free throws to draw Virginia Tech within 57-54 with 5:36 remaining in the second half but Manek had a dunk and a 3-pointer and Love made 3 of 4 free throws as the Tar Heels extended their lead to 11 points.

“I told them you don’t want to hear it, I don’t want to say it but I’m going to say it anyway: Your effort and attention to detail and willingness to respond and fight, we’ll come through this thing and it’s going to be beautiful and better,” said head coach Mike Young. “If we can have that attention to detail and that level of toughness then we’ll get back on track in that category.”

Aluma led Virginia Tech with 19 points while Justyn Mutts recorded a a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in Monday night’s loss. Up next for Virginia Tech is a home game with Miami on Wednesday night.