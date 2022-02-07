Canada eliminated from mixed doubles curling by a millimeter

John Morris and Rachel Homan of Team Canada look on as they compete during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin.

Canada’s bid to repeat as champions in mixed doubles curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics ended Monday morning in China – by a millimeter.

With the hammer in an extra end against Italy and the score tied 7-7, Rachel Homan’s shot aiming for the button was just a millimeter too deep. After a measurement by an official, Italy’s yellow stone was just that much closer to the button than Canada’s red stone.

The heartbreaking loss dropped Canada to 5-4 in round robin play and the country failed to advance to the semifinals after winning the event in 2018.