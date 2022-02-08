Virginia Tech earns back-to-back wins over Pitt, extend win streak to four games

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Keve Aluma scored 18 points and Virginia Tech held Pittsburgh to a season-low point total en route to a second win over the Panthers in three nights, posting a 74-47 victory. The Hokies now have won four straight games, posted their fourth consecutive win on a Monday night and play their next three games at home. Pittsburgh lost for the fourth straight games.

After starting the game shooting 0-for-6, Virginia Tech found a rhythm behind a 17-0 run.

“I thought we were a little wobbly to start, good God, we couldn’t get one in the hole,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. “I mean Gueye hit a three opposite our bench and we found our footing and played from that point on.”

The Hokies also tallied a season-high 20 assists, with nine different players scoring.

“We knew we were going to end up hitting shots,” said Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor. “Our biggest emphasis was just on the defensive end getting stops. We only held them to three points through the first media timeout so we were excited about that. We weren’t worried about offense, we were getting good looks.

Monday night also marked the fifth consecutive game in which Virginia Tech has shot at least 50 percent from the field--a program record. They will now look forward to hosting Syracuse Saturday, a 6 p.m. tipoff from Cassell Coliseum.