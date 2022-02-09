Hokies’ Kenny Brooks selected for the James Madison Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison announced Wednesday that Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball head coach Kenny Brooks has been selected for the James Madison Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Brooks was the head coach for the women’s basketball team from 2002-2016 where he went 337-122, and lead the Dukes to five CAA Championships with five NCAA appearances. He was also named the CAA Coach of the Year four times. He was also a four-year letter winner for the men’s basketball team, ranking fourth all-time in career 3-point percentages.

Brooks is currently the head coach at Virginia Tech where he is 118-65 over six seasons. The Hokies made a trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time under Brooks last season.