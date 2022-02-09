Virginia Tech women down Clemson 73-42 at home

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team cruised to a Tuesday night win, 73-42 over Clemson, for back-to-back home wins for the second time in ACC play this season.

Aisha Sheppard, who has been in a scoring slump of late, was aggressive and was able to score early and often. She tallied eight first quarter points on her way to a game-high 23 points.

While Elizabeth Kitley was held 0-for-2 from the field and just 2 points, Azana Baines proved to be the other X factor for the Hokies. She tallied 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field. As a team, Virginia Tech shot 52 percent from the field including 10 made three-pointers. While their offense was sharp, head coach Kenny Brooks was more impressed with the Hokies defense-- holding Clemson to 27 percent shooting.

“Once we shored up the rebounding part of it, we were out of character and allowed second chance opportunities early, we started to man the defensive end,” Brooks said. “I was very proud of the effort, and we started sharing the basketball and the lid came off and we were able to make some three’s tonight.”

“We’re tough to guard when we hit shots and obviously we love sharing the ball with each other so when you take one thing away the next man up is ready, and I think that’s one thing that separates us from the rest of this league,” said Hokies guard Aisha Sheppard.

Virginia Tech improved to 9-3 in ACC play, the best in program history. They now are in a three-way tie for third place with Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.