Northside signs five to next level

Roanoke, Va. – It’s always a joyous occasion at our local high schools when athletic talent opens educational doors at the next level. At Northside Friday Vikings Athletic Director Tyler Deacon talked about the schools’ home-grown talent that is moving on to the college level.

“There were some people that were Rec coaches that were here, and some other people that were involved in the (Northside) Rec program that don’t work at the school, that don’t coach at the school -- but they were in attendance today. And I noticed that. I think that says a lot about the community and what these guys mean to the community. That’s what I want to build as an athletic program at Northside from the top down,” Vikings AD Tyler Deacon said.

Northside signed five athletes to compliment a group of signees earlier this year. In football, four players are moving on. Wide Receiver Cam Abshire will play football at Emory & Henry. Defensive end John Farmer heads to Ferrum College to play for the Black hats. Rover Nathan Funk heads to Bridewater College to compete in the ODAC. while linebacker Travis Oliver heads to academic powerhouse Hampden-Sydney. Finally, golfer Peyton Spangler will continue his career at Emory and Henry as well.