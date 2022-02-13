LIVE UPDATES: U.S. looks for medals in ice dance, monobob on Day 10 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

As Super Bowl LVI gets underway in Los Angeles, Olympic competitions are starting to heat up on the other side of the world for Day 10 of the Winter Games. Two American duos (Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock/Evan Bates) are battling for a spot on the ice dance podium, and two American bobsledders (Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor) are battling for the win in the Olympic debut of women's monobob. Elsewhere, the qualifying rounds are held for snowboard big air, and the United States and Canada are involved in separate semifinals for women's hockey. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...