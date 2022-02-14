Virginia Tech defeats #23 North Carolina, fourth win over a ranked program

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Amoore put up 17 points and Virginia Tech posted a second straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history, knocking off No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61 on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tech picked up its 11th Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season — also a first for the program.

The Hokies (19-6, 11-3) knocked off No. 11 Georgia Tech, 73-63, Thursday and entered the game tied with No. 18 Notre Dame for third place in the ACC. The top four teams receive a bye into the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

North Carolina (19-5, 9-5) beat Virginia Tech by 25 points January 9 in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels opened the game with an eye on a repeat performance, roaring to a 21-9 lead after one quarter. But the Hokies rallied in the second behind a pair of 3-pointers from Amoore to take a 31-28 lead at intermission and carried that momentum into the second half. Amoore and Aisha Sheppard hit back-to-back 3s to end the third quarter for a 52-43 lead.

Amoore’s fifth 3-pointer of the game gave Virginia Tech a 55-43 lead with just over eight minutes to play. North Carolina regrouped behind a Destiny Adams jumper and a trey and layup by Eva Hodgson to get within five, 55-50. After a put-back from Elizabeth Kitley, Alyssa Ustby turned in a three-point play to make it 57-53, but the Hokies got back-to-back 3s from Cayla King and Sheppard to take a 63-53 lead with 3:10 left. Kitley added a three-point play with 1:20 to go to put the game out of reach.