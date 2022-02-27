Roanoke falls to Randolph-Macon 75-58 in ODAC Semifinals

SALEM, Va. – After knocking off the #4 seeded Generals on Thursday, the Roanoke men’s basketball team faced top ranked Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The nation’s #1 Yellow Jackets raced out to a 7-0 lead on their way to a 40-19 halftime lead. Roanoke would win the second half but it wasn’t enough as Randolph-Macon knocked the Maroons out of the tournament for the third straight year with a 75-58 win.

Zach Rosenthal provided a big second half spark that helped the Maroons cut the deficit down to 13 at one point. Kasey Draper had a much improved second-half after being held to just two points at halftime.

#1 Randolph-Macon advances to the ODAC Championship where it will face #3 Virginia Wesleyan at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

On the women’s side of the ODAC tournament, Shenandoah eliminated the top seed Washington & Lee 67-59. While the Randolph-Macon women defeated Lynchburg 67-51. So the Hornets and Yellow Jackets will meet in the women’s final at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.