Virginia Tech ends regular season with road loss at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – PJ Hall scored 12 points and Alex Hemenway added 11 to lead a balanced offense as Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 63-59 in an ACC regular-season finale. David Collins and Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points each for Clemson. Clemson led for nearly all of the final 11 1/2 minutes but never by more than six. A jumper by Hunter Tyson gave Clemson a 62-59 lead with 32 seconds remaining.

Nahiem Alleyne, who led his team with 17 points, missed two 3-pointers on the Hokies’ next possession and Virginia Tech was forced to foul. With eight seconds remaining Chase Hunter made the front end of his one-and-one for the final score.

With the loss, Virginia Tech will be the No. 7 seed for the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Brooklyn, NY.