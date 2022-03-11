Carroll County girls basketball team secures their first-ever state title in Class 3 game

RICHMOND, Va. – The Cavs bring home the first-ever state title in girls basketball Thursday night in Richmond.
Carroll County defeated Meridian, 51-47.
Stay with WSLS 10 for highlights and a full breakdown of this game later tonight,
