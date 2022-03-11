46º
Carroll County girls basketball team secures their first-ever state title in Class 3 game

Cavs won 51-47

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Carroll County girls basketball team in Richmond for Class 3 title game (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Cavs bring home the first-ever state title in girls basketball Thursday night in Richmond.

Carroll County defeated Meridian, 51-47.

