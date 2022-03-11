Carroll County girls, Cave Spring boys complete ‘golden’ seasons

Richmond, Va. – In the girls VHSL Class 3 Final, Sophomore Alyssa Ervin had 21 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists as Carroll County earned a 51-47 win over the defending state champion Meridian Mustangs on Thursday night at the Siegel Center.

Carroll County rallied from an early eight-point deficit to eventually overtake Meridian. The Mustangs finished 24-4 o nthe year. The Cavaliers finished the season 25-1, capturing the program’s first ever state crown.

In the Boys VHSL Class 3 Final, the Knights Owyn Dawyot poured in 29 points, including the game-deciding free throw, as Cave Spring outlasted Petersburg 76-75. Stark Jones added 18 points and junior Dylan Saunders scored 11 of his 13 in the second half.

The title is the Knights’ second in three seasons. They shared the 2020 crown after Covid caused the final contests to be called off. Cave Spring finishes 29-1. It is Cave Spring’s 5th state title in program history.