UVA hires Agugua-Hamilton as its next women’s basketball head coach

Missouri State head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton calls to her team against Ohio State in the first half of a women's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – We now know who will be at the helm of the University of Virginia Women’s Basketball program.

Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton will be the team’s next head coach, UVA athletics director Carla Williams announced on Monday.

For the past three seasons, Agugua-Hamilton has led the Missouri State Lady Bears for the last three seasons with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Her team this year went 25-8, was a No. 11 seed, defeated Florida State 61-50 in the tournament’s inaugural First Four before bowing out against No. 6 Ohio State in the first round of the tournament.

During her three seasons, the team went 74-15, including a 46-6 record in Missouri Valley Conference play.

“I am overjoyed and thankful for this tremendous opportunity to lead this group of young women at one of the best academic and athletic institutions in the country,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I was immediately drawn in by Carla Williams’ vision for the women’s basketball program and the athletic department as a whole. I am certain I will thrive under her leadership. As a Virginia native, UVA is a dream come true for me. I could not be more excited to be HOME!”

She replaces Tina Thompson, who in her four-year stint leading the Cavaliers, compiled a record of 30-63, that included just a 5-22 record this past season.