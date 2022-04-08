Dale Earnhardt Jr. bringing the spotlight to Friday’s Xfinity race

RIDGEWAY, Va. – After the truck race Thursday night, race weekend in Martinsville is officially underway. Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Xfinity series will be under the lights and you will see a familiar face. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in the number 88 car. Once a year, he picks a track that he wants to race the Xfinity series at and tonight it’ll be at the Martinsville Speedway.

“I think he wanted to do this one in the past but it didn’t work out for his sponsor and Hellmann’s is his sponsor for the weekend and I think that worked out great,” said Martinsville Speedway track president Clay Campbell. “So he likes Martinsville and I told someone this morning I remember when he won his cup race. I’ve never seen a driver so excited as he was in victory Lane and that’s what fans love to see. They love to see that emotion, raw emotion when somebody is so excited to win. Not getting out and feeling like just another day in the office.”

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2014 at Martinsville Speedway (WSLS)

The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 begins at 7:30 under the lights as Dale Jr. goes after another grandfather clock. He won one in 2014 in the Cup Series.