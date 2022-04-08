Martinsville Speedway hosts Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge

Martinsville – The Martinsville Speedway played host to the Boys and Girls club of the Blue Ridge Thursday. The event was the ‘Speediatrics Fun Festival’ in partnership with Kaulig racing and the Nascar Foundation. The week long initiative is to encourage children to live a healthy lifestyle through the lens of Nascar. There were over 100 children in attendance, and all of them received brand new bikes and helmets.

“With the Nascar Foundation with the Speediatrics Fun Days, and in our case giving back to the Boys and Girls Club in the area, it’s tremendous. We’re really pleased they do it here at Martinsville Speedway, so it’s going to be a great day with the kids here, the bicycles, and again Nascar Foundation, their Speediatrics Fun Day, it’s an awesome event and we’re glad its here,” says Martinsville Track President Clay Campbell.

The event preceded the three-day race weekend with the Truck Race Thursday night, Xfinity on Friday evening and the Cup Race on Saturday night, all under the lights.