46º

Sports

Martinsville Speedway hosts Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge

100 children enjoy ‘Speediatrics Fun Festival’

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Martinsville Speedway, Boys and Girls Club

Martinsville – The Martinsville Speedway played host to the Boys and Girls club of the Blue Ridge Thursday. The event was the ‘Speediatrics Fun Festival’ in partnership with Kaulig racing and the Nascar Foundation. The week long initiative is to encourage children to live a healthy lifestyle through the lens of Nascar. There were over 100 children in attendance, and all of them received brand new bikes and helmets.

“With the Nascar Foundation with the Speediatrics Fun Days, and in our case giving back to the Boys and Girls Club in the area, it’s tremendous. We’re really pleased they do it here at Martinsville Speedway, so it’s going to be a great day with the kids here, the bicycles, and again Nascar Foundation, their Speediatrics Fun Day, it’s an awesome event and we’re glad its here,” says Martinsville Track President Clay Campbell.

The event preceded the three-day race weekend with the Truck Race Thursday night, Xfinity on Friday evening and the Cup Race on Saturday night, all under the lights.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook