Jake Stephens following coach Dan Earl to Chattanooga

ROANOKE, Va. – Two weeks after former VMI basketball coach Dan Earl accepted the same position at Chattanooga, standout center Jake Stephens has decided to follow his coach to the volunteer state.

The West Virginia native is coming of a senior season where he earned all SoCon first-team honors. Stephens started all 25 games, ranking second in the conference averaging 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Stephens dropped a career high 39 points against Samford this past season and overall appeared in 90 games during his time in Lexington.