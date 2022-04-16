57º

Hokies unleash barrage of offense, down #2 Miami for second straight night

John Appicello, Sports Director

The 'Canes and the Hokies continue their ACC baseball series.

Roanoke, Va. – One night after snapping #2 Miami’s 14-game win streak, Virginia Tech once again treated their ACC visiting opponent harshly--crushing them 13-2, to win the first two games of the best of three conference series.

The 21st-ranked Hokies jumped out on the ‘Canes for 4 in the first, including a Cade Hunter two-run home run. They added one run in the third, 4 in the 4th, and two-each in the 5th and 8th for a 13-2 victory.

Tanner Schoebel was 3 for 5 and 3 runs scored. Eduardo Malinowski was 2-4 with 4 runs batted in.

Game three of the series is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. from English Field.

