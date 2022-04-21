Rashad Jennings returning to Liberty to promote new endeavor

ROANOKE, Va. – Forest native and former Liberty and NFL standout running back will be back in the Hill City on Thursday, promoting a new endeavor and passion project.

Jennings, who has always been passionate about music and music production, combined his music endeavors with gaming to create “NevahLost”-- a media and gaming production company. With that, Jennings recently collaborated with local music artists to create a compilation album.

“I love all styles and genres from country to pop, to rock, to contemporary, back to hip-hop and R&B--anything really you name it I love music,” said Jennings. “Opera or anything. It was innate at some point that I dabble into it. I told someone earlier whatever I touch turns to gold so when you see me shake my hand.”

Jennings will host an album release listening party at the La Haye event space on Liberty University’s campus from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Thursday. He says the goal is to get audience feedback in hopes of generating ideas for an official album title. Jennings was also proud to note that the entire album has no curse words, racial slurs or other derogatory words.

Ad

Hear more of the conversation with Rashad Jennings on an upcoming episode during a new season of “Around the Way with EJ.”