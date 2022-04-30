Virginia Tech’s Mitchell, Barno heading to NFC teams

Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell (82) is tackled by Georgia Tech defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) after a catch in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ROANOKE, Va. – They both declared for the NFL Draft on the same day and just over five months later, James Mitchell and Amare Barno were drafted on the same day-- just about 30 minutes apart.

Often referred to as the ‘Governor’ and ‘Pride of Big Stone Gap’, James Mitchell will be heading to Detroit to suit up for the Lions.

The Virginia Tech tight end had his 2021 season end early due to an ACL injury in week 2 versus Middle Tennessee State. But Mitchell proved to be a pivotal piece of the Hokies offense well before that. During his time in Blacksburg, Mitchell tallied over 800 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. He rushed for 5 career touchdowns, three of them coming in 2019 alone.

Earlier in the week, Mitchell said “This has been a dream of mine since I’ve been a kid. Being a professional athlete has always been a dream of mine it’s kind of crazy feeling and one second it hits me and one second it’s just like normal but it’s just been a whirlwind right now. But, I’m very excited very blessed to be in this position.”

Mitchell, the first Virginia Tech player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, will join standout tight end T.J. Hockenson in the Motor City.

Not long after that selection, the Carolina Panthers made a move up to draft defensive end Amare Barno in the sixth round at 189 overall.

Barno wreaked havoc, racking up 10 sacks in 21 career games in Blacksburg. He also tallied 78 tackles and forced three fumbles. Barno turned heads after he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, the best among defensive ends in well over a decade.