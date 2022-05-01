65º

No. 7 Virginia Tech earns 7-5 comeback win at No. 11 Virginia

Hokies had six different players record an RBI

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Gavin Cross celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against Virginia (WVIR (NBC 29))

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Timely hitting and stellar pitching have made all the difference in the Virginia-Virginia Tech three-game series this weekend. Those two things led to a Hokies win Friday and a Cavaliers win Saturday. It proved to be pivotal again on Sunday as the Hokies outscored the Cavs late, erasing a 4-0 deficit to earn the 7-5 win.

Alex Tappen hit two home runs in Sunday’s game, racking in three RBIs in the process. He sits at 12 homers for the season and now has his second multi-homer game of the season.

Virginia Tech had six different players tally an RBI, including Tanner Schobel, Gavin Cross and Cade Hunter.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

