No. 7 Virginia Tech earns 7-5 comeback win at No. 11 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Timely hitting and stellar pitching have made all the difference in the Virginia-Virginia Tech three-game series this weekend. Those two things led to a Hokies win Friday and a Cavaliers win Saturday. It proved to be pivotal again on Sunday as the Hokies outscored the Cavs late, erasing a 4-0 deficit to earn the 7-5 win.

Alex Tappen hit two home runs in Sunday’s game, racking in three RBIs in the process. He sits at 12 homers for the season and now has his second multi-homer game of the season.

Virginia Tech had six different players tally an RBI, including Tanner Schobel, Gavin Cross and Cade Hunter.