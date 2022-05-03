Ferrum’s Sanborn steps down as head coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Ferrum’s head men’s basketball coach Tyler Sanborn has stepped down. According to a release on the school’s website, Sanborn has taken a position outside of coaching in the private sector.

The Panthers found success in 2021 after reaching the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament. Sanborn’s best season came during the 2019-2020 season when Ferrum held a 15-12 overall record, 9-7 in ODAC play.

Under Sanborn, the Panthers had 14 selections to the ODAC All-Academic Team and three All-ODAC selections on the court.

“I would like to thank Ferrum College for the opportunity to be a part of this community for the past five years,” said Sanborn in the release.

“I have genuinely enjoyed my time here and I am very thankful for the countless relationships that I have been fortunate enough to cultivate. I am extremely grateful to the young men and their families that have come through our program, and appreciate their trust to help lead them both on and off the court. Stepping away from coaching was a very tough decision; but when arriving at Ferrum, my goal was to leave our program better than I found it. I am confident that we accomplished that.