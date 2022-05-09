Five Commonwealth schools help make up NCAA DIII Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lynchburg Hornets claimed their second consecutive ODAC Men’s Lacrosse Championship on Sunday, ninth overall for the program. With the win they received the automatic bid to the NCAA DIII Tournament. During the selection show, the Hornets learned they will play Western New England in the Second Round on Saturday, May 14 at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. The Hornets (15-4) are making their 15th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Two ODAC schools received an at-large bid. After finishing as the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, Washington and Lee (12-6) will face Cabrini University, the Atlantic East Conference champion. The game will take place Saturday, May 14 in Salisbury, Md. This marks the 22nd all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the 14th in the DIII field.

Roanoke College also received an at-large bid. The Maroons (13-6) will play Gettysburg at Dickinson College on Saturday, May 14. after finishing in the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament.

Ad

Elsewhere around the Commonwealth, Christopher Newport (16-1) will play the winner of the Sewanee-Benedictine matchup. Southern Virginia University (14-4) will play York.