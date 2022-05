ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke College softball team is returning to the NCAA DIII Tournament for the first time in nine years, the team learned during Monday’s selection show.

The Maroons (30-12) were one of 19 at-large selections after finishing as the runner-up of the ODAC Tournament when falling to Virginia Wesleyan.

Roanoke will make a trek to Cleveland, Ohio to face Concordia (Wisconsin) in a Regional that will be hosted by Case Western Reserve.