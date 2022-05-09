Virginia men and women lacrosse teams make NCAA Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday night the selection show was held for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Tournaments. It was a great night to be a Cavaliers as both the men’s and women’s programs will have a chance to compete for a title.

In the women’s bracket, Virginia received an at-large bid, extending it’s streak to 26-consecutive tournament selections. The Cavaliers (9-9) will open play with Southern California on Friday, May 13 at 2 p.m. in Chapel Hill, N.C. The winner of that matchup will face number one seed and unbeaten University of North Carolina.

Also in the women’s field will be James Madison University, making its seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Dukes (13-4 in regular season play) will open play on Friday with UConn at Loyola University. It will prove to be the first matchup between the two programs in the NCAA postseason. The winner of that matchup will advance to play the winner of Loyola and Mount St. Mary’s. The Dukes are just 4 years removed from winning the 2018 national championship.

In the Men’s DI Lacrosse Tournament field, for the first time since 1975 the ACC is represented by one school-- two-time defending national champion Virginia. The Cavaliers (11-3) will make their fourth consecutive NCAA appearance when they play No. 8 Brown on Saturday, May 14 in Providence, Rhode Island. Virginia earned a share of the program’s 19th ACC title and will make it’s 41st NCAA Tournament appearance overall.

Also in the men’s field will be Richmond (11-4) who will play No. 3 Penn on Saturday, May 14 in Philadelphia.