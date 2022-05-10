Appomattox signs 3 at spring celebration

Appomattox, Va. – The Raiders saw a trio of talent signing in Appomattox today.

Lauren Weakley will cheer for Liberty University. She’ll be cheering on a fellow classmate in dynamic football player Tre Lawing -- who will also be at Liberty University for Coach Freeze. Lawing is listed as an ‘athlete’ in recruiting circles, but is a star quarterback and linebacker for the Raiders. Michaela Williams will play softball at Randolph College.

All three will get to continue their careers nearby in front of family and friends.

“I’m so excited it was definitely not in my plan at all but it was all God’s plan and I just had to follow through with what he was telling me,” Weakley explains.

“They have been showing a lot of love before and I always knew staying at home would be nice nice to play and stay in front of my family and so everybody could come, so it’s just a blessing honestly,” Lawing says.