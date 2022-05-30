No. 4 Virginia Tech baseball to host NCAA Regional

No. 4 Virginia Tech has been selected to be a regional host in the upcoming NCAA DI Baseball Tournament.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 4 Virginia Tech has been selected to be a regional host in the upcoming NCAA DI Baseball Tournament. While the Hokies received that news Sunday, they found out during Monday’s selection show that they will welcome in Wright State, Columbia and Gonzaga to the Blacksburg Regional. Games will begin Friday with the Hokies opening play with Wright State.

This will be Virginia Tech’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013. It’s also the first postseason action to be played at English Field since its $20 million renovation in 2018.

Virginia Tech (41-12, 19-9 ACC) has had a historic season under fifth-year coach and ACC Coach of the Year John Szefc. They have shown the ability to have timely hitting and pitching throughout the season—which led to a program record nine ACC series wins and first division title. Despite an earlier than expected exit in the ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech is excited to right that wrong this week in Regional play.