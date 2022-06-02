French Open updates | Swiatek faces Kasatkina in semifinals

Poland's Iga Swiatek thumbs up after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. Swiatek won 6-3, 6-2. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek faces 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first of the women's semifinal matches scheduled for Day 12 at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is on a 33-match winning streak, the longest on the women’s tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight in 2013.

The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

Later, 18-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

But first up on Court Philippe Chatrier is the mixed doubles final. The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof face Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen.

