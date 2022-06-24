Around the Way with EJ: Mark Harrison

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us have been lucky enough to have great coaches in our sports careers, and if you had this coach, you were one of them.

Mark Harrison was a persistent coach eager to learn from the best – even if it meant traveling hundreds of miles away.

During the summer months, he’d travel to powerhouse Division One college football programs like those at Alabama and Florida. The knowledge he took in at these programs would soon be spread to countless athletes through “The Fastest 40″ camp.

“I was learning so much and I was passionate about it. I love to see kids getting better and I wanted to bring it home,” Harrison said.

Being a coach isn’t all about having a winning team, but giving back to the generations to come.

“It’s not what I can do for myself it’s what I can do for others,” Harrison said. “We want every kid to get something out of the camp in three days. I always tell them this: if you want to be the best you have to learn from the best.”

The camp has taken place in and around the Roanoke Valley for more than a decade now.

This year, the camp will take place at William Fleming High School from June 27-29.