Clemson favored to win ACC in preseason poll

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, laughs with defensive end K.J. Henry at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Following ACC Kickoff in Charlotte a week ago, the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Poll was released Tuesday.

Clemson was favored to win the ACC football title for the seventh time in the last eight years. The Tigers were also chosen to finish first in the Atlantic Division ahead of NC State and defending champion Wake Forest. Clemson recorded its 11th consecutive double-digit win total in 2021 (10-3).

In the Coastal Division. Miami was the favorite after receiving 98 first-place votes. Defending Coastal Division and overall ACC Champion Pitt finished with 38 first-place votes.

The Virginia Cavaliers, led by first-year head coach Tony Elliott finished 4th in the preseason poll with in-state rival Virginia Tech right behind in 5th place. The Cavaliers received 6 first-place votes while the Hokies received 3.

The 2022 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.