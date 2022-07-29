Cavaliers culture shift continues ahead of fall camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Football is what we do, I think you all know that but for me, it’s why we do it. That’s what the last four days have been about. Why do we do what we do? And I think if we understand that and that’s where that ‘inside-out’ philosophy comes from. If we know why we do it how in the why will take care of itself and then the end product will be a reflection of the investment that we put into these young men,” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said.

“You know we’re actually ahead of schedule in our preparations when it comes to training camp. We came back in here last week as a staff, so really the first week of our training camp is already laid out. It’s laid out, scripts laid out so we’re just ready to go,” Cavalier’s offensive coordinator Des Kitchings says.

A clear motive, organization, attention to detail, sure. All of those things. But the biggest behind-the-scenes change is the big picture thinking that goes well beyond your college years.

Ad

“Football will expire at some point football at Virginia. It will expire at some point, so enjoy it and appreciate the opportunity that you have to play ball,” Linebackers coach Clint Sintim explains.

Changes also include the fall practice schedule, with workouts moved to nights to accommodate the Summer school class schedule, which doesn’t end for a couple more weeks.

UVA opens workouts on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6 p.m.