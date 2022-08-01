Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inducts 5 new members

SALEM, Va. – It was a special night in Salem as five new members were inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

The room was packed Sunday night for the 30th induction ceremony for the 2022 class. It included Eric Altizer, Ryan Gilleland, Tyler Lumsden, Keith Mayhew and Doug Pence.

Class of 2000 inductee George Canale served as the guest speaker.

“Any time guys are inducted into any kind of Hall of Fame it’s something good in their lives, an achievement most people don’t get a chance to do and it’s nice to be a part of it,” Canale said.

Eric Altizer is a former player and current coach at Auburn High School. The Eagles have won three state championships under Altizer, including the 2021 state championship.

Ryan Gilleland is a 1995 graduate of Jefferson Forest High School who went on to play four years as a second baseman at the University of Virginia.

“Obviously an awesome moment for me and my family and everybody that has been a part of what I’ve been able to accomplish throughout my entire life,” Gilleland said. “So, it was very humbling especially when you see all the people that have been inducted over the years here in the Salem-Roanoke Hall of Fame so it’s special.” He currently serves as the head coach for the Jefferson Forest baseball team.

Tyler Lumsden is a 2000 graduate of Cave Spring High School who went on to pitch at Clemson University for three years. He was a first round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2004 and pitched seven seasons in professional baseball, including three years at the AAA level.

Keith Mayhew is one of just five Ferrum College players to have his jersey retired. He was a three-time All-American pitcher, including a first team selection in 1995. When he graduated he held the NCAA Division III record with 350 career strikeouts and 149 in a season. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1995. Mayhew died in 2015. Mayhew’s former coach Abe Naff and family spoke to the crowd on Sunday night.

Doug Pence is a long-time coach and volunteer with the William Byrd High School program who also coached American Legion baseball. He was a tireless worker, maintaining Byrd’s Terrier Field and was a key person in getting the fieldhouse built on the grounds.