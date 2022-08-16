Around the Way with EJ: Check In with Carmelo Taylor

ROANOKE, Va. – That means you can see amazing content, like this, without becoming an Insider.

Plus, at the end of the weekend, we’ll pick a lucky Insider for a station tour for them and a guest!

Want in on the action? All you need to do is sign up for Insider. Here’s an article to walk you through the process.

Here are the terms and conditions for this sweepstakes.

Carmelo Taylor checks in with us from practice and discusses his recent decision to commit to play football at Penn State, how track helped his football career and his goals as a leader for his senior season.