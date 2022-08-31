LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us.

In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll.

Right behind them are the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers with 62 points, who defeated Lord Botetourt in their first game of the season and finished their season last year in the Region 4D quarterfinals.

At No. 3 we have the Appomattox County Raiders, the reigning Region 2C champions from last year who took down Buckingham County in their first game of this season. Not far behind them is the Heritage Pioneers in the No. 4 spot, who got a win against William Fleming last week.

We’ve got Galax next at our No. 5 spot, whose last season ended in the state finals against the Riverheads and beat Glenvar in their first game of the season.

At No. 6, we’ve got Brookville. This team was all over the place in our poll, ranging in the rankings from the No. 2 spot to the No. 9 spot. They beat out Patrick Henry in their first game of this season.

We’ve got a tie for No. 7 between the Salem Spartans and the Christiansburg Blue Demons, both with 39 points. Salem fell last week to West Virginia state champs, Martinsburg, while the Blue Demons shut out Floyd County 41-0 in their first matchup.

In the No. 8 spot we have the North Cross Raiders with 32 points fresh off a shut-out game against Nansemond Suffolk last week.

To round out our poll, we have Franklin County, who defeated Bassett last week and is set to square up against Salem in their second game of the season later this week.

Here’s a look at the other 14 teams that received votes in our poll, along with their corresponding point totals: