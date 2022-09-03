Tony Elliott victorious in Cavaliers opener vs. Richmond

Charlottesville, Va. – Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia opened the Tony Elliott coaching era with a 34-17 victory against Richmond in the season-opener for both. Armstrong hit Lavel Davis Jr. on a 56-yard touchdown for the Cavaliers’ first score and Perris Jones for 11 yards. He also became the school’s total offense leader on a career-long 64-yard scoring run. Savon Smith scored on an 8-yard run and caught a 5-yard pass from Maryland transfer Reece Udinski for the Spiders’ touchdowns.

“All the pieces are here that I was looking for to build something special and to me it was about building something special that everybody thats apart of can be proud of, not just about myself but everyone,” Elliott says.

“It’s crazy its my third year starting, so hopefully I”d be getting up there with yards but its a cool thing. I don’t do it by myself obviously, all the receiving guys out there, last year, with our o-line, no I dont do any of that by myself. I’m thankful for the guys I’ve played with to help me achieve those things.,” Armstrong says.

“I’ve prayed for it and I worked very hard for it, I was hopeful that when my opportunity came I just wanted to make sure I was ready so the work I’ve put in over the years showed itself and I”m happy for that, “Runningback Perris Jones says.

VIrginia will take its 1-0 record to Illinois next week to battle the Illini.