Patrick Henry grabs a non-district home win over Harrisonburg

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Monday night non-district matchup, the Patrick Henry Patriots welcomed in the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks. The Patriots, one season removed from a VHSL Class 5 state tournament appearance, found itself in a competitive game before earning the 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-21, 25-11).

Before the start of tonight’s match, Patrick Henry recognized senior Grayce Edwards who eclipsed the 1,000 assist mark on the road last Thursday. She tallied another 27 assists on Monday night.

Patrick Henry volleyball team poses with senior Grayce Edwards. She was recognized ahead of Monday's nights match for reaching 1,000 assists in her career. (Patrick Henry High School) (Patrick Henry High School)

Reghan Dixon led the team with 14 kills and 3 blocks while Callie Harris added 5 kills and 3 blocks.

Other volleyball action from Monday night included:

-Magna Vista def. Gretna 3-1

-Christiansburg def. Staunton River 3-0

-James River def. Bassett 3-1