The Bulldogs took home the win over the Bees

In Lynchburg, a rematch of last year’s Region C title tilt — LCA and Brookville.

This time, at the Bee Hive and they were hyped and ready but LCA is oh so talented.

LCA was up big at the half but Brookville got into business.

This one went to LCA in a big way, 47-7.