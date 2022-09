ROANOKE, Va. – The Cave Spring Knights have only allowed 17 points through its first four games of the season. That number didn’t increase by much after a Saturday night showdown with River Ridge foe Pulaski County.

In what was a defensive stalemate in the first half, resulted in a 12-2 Cave Spring victory. The Knights scored twice on touchdown passes from Landon Altizer to Owen Sweeney. While special teams struggled with snapping issues, it only resulted in a Cougars safety in the second half.