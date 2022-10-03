MONDAY HUDDLE: Unreal catch by Liberty’s Jaivian Lofton a bright light in bad weekend for area teams

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Liberty beats Old Dominion thanks to highlight-reel catch

If there is an award for “catch of the year” in college football, it will be hard to top the touchdown reception by Liberty’s Jaivian Lofton against Old Dominion on Saturday.

Early in the game with Liberty on the Old Dominion 34-yard line, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter scrambled to his left and launched a pass into the end zone for Lofton.

With his back turned to the throw, Lofton looked over his shoulder, reached up with his right hand and snagged the pass with one hand for a touchdown that gave Liberty a 7-0 lead.

To see a highlight of the catch courtesy of Liberty football’s Twitter account, click or tap here.

It was the start of an entertaining and close game between the teams, with Liberty scoring a touchdown late in the third quarter and midway through the fourth quarter to pull away for a 38-24 win.

Virginia Tech, Virginia each routed again

Both Virginia Tech and Virginia figured to have growing pains under first-year head coaches this year.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers and Hokies are not only losing of late, but they’ve been boring doing so.

For the second straight game, the Hokies could only muster 10 points and saw their defense surrender 527 yards of total offense in a 41-10 loss to North Carolina.

Duke had lost 13 straight ACC games, but had its way with Virginia in a 38-17 loss. The Cavaliers only had 22:51 of possession time offensively.

Both teams are now 2-3 with bowl hopes starting to fade. Virginia Tech will play at Pittsburgh on Saturday, while Virginia will host Louisville.

Commanders lose to another NFC East rival

Speaking of sputtering offenses, the Washington Commanders suffered their third straight loss, managing just one touchdown in the second quarter in a 25-10 loss to the Cowboys. That followed an 8-point performance the week prior in a loss to the Eagles, so now Washington is 0-2 in the NFC East.

It was a lot of dink and dunk for Washington quarterback Carson Wentz, who only threw or 170 yards despite completing 25-of-42 passes in the game.

Washington will now play five straight games against non-NFC East foes, starting Sunday night at Chicago.