Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors

VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why.

Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.

Lee leaves three big marks in the Eagles’ record books as well – the senior back becomes the Franklin County HS career leader in rushing yards, points scored, and touchdowns scored.

For his efforts, Eagles Running back Jahylen Lee is your Week 8 – WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the week.